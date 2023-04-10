All Aboard: Get Ready for Fleet Week 2023 in NYC!

Set sail for fun and celebrate the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Marines as Fleet Week in NYC returns at the end of May!

The time-honored tradition that honors the U.S. armed forces will kick off Wednesday, May 24, with the famous Parade of Ships and run through Tuesday, May 30, in Staten Island and Manhattan, coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. During Fleet Week 2023 in NYC, New Yorkers of all ages will yet again delight in meeting service members, seeing military ships at local piers and so much more. The event also serves as a reminder that summer fun is right around the corner!

About Fleet Week

Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA), the lead planning organization for Fleet Week 2023 in NYC, is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in the Mid-Atlantic region. This encompasses 20 states, 14 installations and 50 Naval Operational Support Centers.

“We’re thrilled to return to New York and showcase how the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard provide our nation and NATO partners an advantage at sea,” Rear Adm. Charles “Chip” Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, said.

Fleet Week takes place throughout New York City, but Staten Island’s portion of the fun was almost canceled last year due to an ongoing project at Stapleton’s old Navy base. Dredging work being done would’ve prevented ships from docking at the site. But local politicians, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island and Brooklyn), worked with the Navy to ensure Staten Islanders didn’t miss the boat again on the in-person festivities.

“New York has always been an incredible host. We can’t wait for our brave women and men to get an opportunity to experience all the city offers and for New Yorkers to get a glimpse of what we do every day,” Rock said. This will create memories that last a lifetime.”

U.S. Naval vessels have been visiting New York City in a celebratory manner since the aftermath of the Spanish-American War in 1898, according to the New York Council of the Navy League of the United States. But the first official Fleet Week with public tours and events took place in New York City in 1988 and is generally timed to coincide with the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

What To Expect At Fleet Week 2023 in NYC

Events for the week are still being planned, but here’s what’s confirmed so far:

Ships will be docked throughout the week in Staten Island and Manhattan. The ships’ arrival time is yet to be announced.

Tours of the ships will be available to the public Thursday-Monday, 8am-4pm. (Free and open to the public.)

Lots of cool displays and demonstrations along the pier

More family-friendly events and activities to be announced!

Ships from U.S. Nato allies (Canada, Italy and the U.K.) will be part of the patriotic event this year. Here’s a list of the ships you can see during Fleet Week 2023 in NYC:

USS WASP (LHD-1), Pier 88 South, Manhattan

HMS Scott (H131), Pier 88 North, Manhattan

HMS Glace Bay (M 701), ITS Virginio Fasan (F 594), Pier 90 North, Manhattan

US Naval Academy Yard, USCGC Warren Deyampert (WPC-1151), Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, Pier 86, Manhattan

USS OAK HILL (LSD-51), USNS Newport (T-EPF-12), USCGC Legare (WMEC-912), Homeport Pier, Staten Island

For more information, visit militarynews.com.

