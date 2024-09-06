Benefits of Enrolling Your Child in Dance Classes

Watching your child dance on a stage decked out in sequins, fringes, and costumes is only the beginning of the benefits that will come from enrolling your child in dance classes. Stepping into their first dance class, your child will immediately be introduced to an environment where they can feel free to express themselves and to be who they want to be.

As a dance instructor for about eight years now, I have seen countless children and teenagers come out of their shells. I have watched shy little kids grow into talented, creative, and bright humans. The benefits of dance classes are countless, and I am here to share why enrolling your child in dance classes is an incredible idea.

Socialization Station

Oh, the friends you will make! Dance is an amazing way to improve your child’s socialization skills. When enrolling your child in a dance class, they will be placed in a class with other children their age and with similar skill sets. While making new friends, your child will learn teamwork as they learn steps and choreography. Sharing a common goal of performing builds community amongst the dancers. Whether it’s waiting for the class to begin in the waiting room, changing shoes, or practicing, dance friends truly become best friends. I have seen dancers become friends as young as two years old and grow up together into adults. I myself even am still best friends with a ton of girls I met in dance when I was 4. Being part of a team is something that truly grows a child’s confidence and self-worth.

Let’s Get Physical

Dance will not only improve a child’s socialization but also improve their motor skills and physical health. All parts of the body are used when taking a dance class, whether it is floor work, across the floor, or stretching. Your child will develop a new knowledge of how their body works. Dance teachers typically begin every class by stretching; this will help your young dancers’ range of motion and flexibility. By using all parts of the body over time, students learn how to synchronize those movements with music. Musicality is created! Moving the body around in a dance studio is additionally an amazing cardio workout! It will increase their stamina. You will certainly see a big difference in their posture, too. “Check your feet, check your arms, chin up, shoulders back, and smiles on”, is a standard staple in any dance class. You will soon see them applying this to everyday life—standing a little taller and walking a bit prouder. Your child will become more coordinated and more focused. Dance builds passion, and students will often set goals for themselves. A dance studio becomes a big family, and younger dancers look up to older dancers for inspiration.

Confidence and Creativity

Confidence is another huge factor that comes into play in the dance world. Dance allows children’s imagination to flourish. Dance studio instructors are trained and equipped on how to properly teach children. Teachers plan out classes with age-appropriate exercises and fun songs to dance along to. When first being introduced to performing, a child may feel timid. Dance instructors are properly trained on how to crack that initial shy shell a child might have. Over time, with positive feedback and encouragement from teachers, your child will learn to feel more comfortable performing. As parents, we are always proud of our children, but there is something so special about seeing your children proud of themselves. The smile of a young dancer when achieving a goal is something that lights up the room. The smiles and confidence will only grow year after year.

YES YES YES DANCE IS A SPORT!

Dance is a sport, just like football, basketball, and soccer. The more you practice, the better you will get. And let’s just face it: dance is just FUN! Every child has their own unique personality, and this is the place where they can find their own voice and artistic expression. They will listen, they will count, they will act, and they will dance.

How Do I Get Started?

Not sure where to send your child to dance school? There are tons and tons of dance studios across all of New York to choose from. My recommendation is to visit some in your area and talk to the owner. Many dance studios offer trial classes or observation time. Let your child feel out different studios and see where they feel most comfortable. Every dance studio is different and has multiple things to offer. Typically, dance starts in September and ends in June with a performance or recital of some sort. Many dancing schools also offer summer classes. Younger dancers usually start with one or two classes to begin. Also, remember to enroll your child in the correct age group. Putting your child in an older or more advanced class may frustrate them. A good dance instructor will move your child into a different class if they feel your child can handle it. Most importantly, let your child lead the way! Letting them make some of the decisions will make for a smoother transition into their first dance class. So, what are you waiting for? Start researching, and happy dancing!