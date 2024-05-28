Enter a Sensory Universe for All Ages at the Bubble Planet Immersive Experience

Have you ever met anyone that didn’t love bubbles? An all new immersive experience is opening at American Dream Mall in June, a larger-than-life celebration of bubbles to entertain all ages, and it’s inviting guests to escape reality and let their imaginations run wild!

Bubble Planet is a multi-sensory, interactive experience inviting families and people of all ages to enter a whimsical world of bubbles that will engage all of the senses. Guests travel through eight themed rooms filled with fantastical landscapes and imaginary metaverses of unique optical illusions. From interactive installations to giant ball pits, a “bubble ocean,” balloon flight simulators, virtual reality and much more, playful adventures await one and all.

The best part? Bubble Planet is perfect for all ages, from toddler to teen and Mom or Dad too, inviting adults on a colorful journey to their inner child while fueling the dreamlike fantasies of younger visitors.

The experience features eight unique rooms, including an enormous bubble bath ball pit, a virtual reality room, and an undersea LED room. The combination of colors, lasers, lights, and bubbles, together with 360-degree projection technology and a soaring virtual reality interactive promises a dreamy experience for all.

Bubble Planet opens to the public in June at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ. Guests can now join a waiting list here to get early access to tickets, which start at $26.90 for adults and $18.90 for children (kids under four are free). The experience lasts approximately 60 to 90 minutes. It is open to all ages but children under 17 must have an adult with them. It’s open Monday to Thursday and Sundays from 10 am to 8:30pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 9:30 pm (closed on Tuesdays).

Psst… Check out The Special Child Spring 2024: A Parents Resource For Special Needs Support