Boars Head Recall: Listeria and Food Safety

If you like cold cuts, you might be hesitant to purchase some this week after learning news of a national listeria outbreak linked to several now-recalled Boar’s Head products. Before you swear off sandwiches for a while, learn how to manage food safety in your home to reduce the risk of food borne illness. We sat down with Dr. Mohammed Elzalata from Tribeca Pediatrics to talk about the recall, listeria and food safety.

What is Listeria?

Listeria is a bacteria that causes listeriosis infection and can be serious and, in extreme cases, fatal. It’s commonly found in food products such as milk, cheese made from unpasteurized milk, and processed meats, which can become contaminated with this bacteria. Listeriosis symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, at times followed by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Who is at Risk for Listeria?

In New York State, there have been at least a dozen cases of the outbreak, resulting in multiple hospitalizations. The CDC states, “As of July 26, 2024, a total of 34 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 13 states…Of the 33 people with information available, all 33 have been hospitalized. One person got sick during their pregnancy and remained pregnant after recovering. Two deaths have been reported, 1 in Illinois and 1 in New Jersey.”

Listeria is dangerous for those with weakened immune systems, individuals 65 or older, and pregnant women. Listeriosis in pregnant individuals could result in miscarriages, premature delivery, and other life-threatening risks for the infant. In severe cases, the infection can spread to the nervous system, leading to symptoms such as headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions. If you have any of these potentially contaminated meats in your fridge, it is recommended that you not consume them and dispose of them, and clean out your refrigerator to eliminate any chance of cross-contamination.

Which Foods are Risky?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services announced a recall of several Boars Head cold cuts, resulting in more than 200,000 pounds of meat being recalled from potential Listeria contamination. This recall recommends supermarkets and delis selling Boars Head products to thoroughly clean all deli counters and dispose of all recalled products.

Here is a list from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the current Boars Head products that are in question:

3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers bear sell-by dates ranging from July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell-by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging

If you have any inquiries regarding the Boar’s Head recall, please reach out to the company’s customer service at (800) 352-6277. For food safety questions, feel free to contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s meat and poultry hotline at (888) 674-6854 or send an email inquiry to [email protected].

Practice Food Safety: Tips from an Expert

It is important to always practice food safety to prevent any type of food borne illness or bacteria. Dr. Mohammed Elzalata provided some expert advice on what families can do to prevent the spread of illnesses caused by food. Here are some general food safety practices to keep in mind

Always wash your hands with soap and water before and after touching any food.

Wash dishcloths. Dr. Elzalata states, “Dishcloths are the most common site to catch bacteria in the kitchen.”

Be sure you are storing your foods properly. Refrigerate perishable foods within two hours of purchase.

Keep raw meat, seafood, and eggs away from ready-to-eat foods. Always handle raw meat products separately; for example, use different cutting boards and store them in separate parts of the fridge, like a drawer.

A food thermometer is a great tool to ensure the internal temperature of meats is safe for consumption.

Dr. Elzalata urges all families to, “stay on top of food safety and see if there are any new CDC guidelines.” To minimize the risk of listeriosis, it’s essential to prioritize good food safety practices, such as ensuring that meat is cooked thoroughly, washing raw vegetables, and avoiding unpasteurized dairy products. Let’s keep our families safe and healthy by being mindful of these precautions!

For more food safety measures, check out the FDA’s Safe Food Handling Guide as well as the CDC’s Listeria Prevention Chart.