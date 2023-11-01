It’s time for the return of the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Celebration, set to celebrate its 97th year on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Almost as popular as the parade itself, the annual balloon inflation event will also take place the day before on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 12-6pm, on the Upper West Side.

“For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been synonymous with the beginning of the holiday season, celebration and togetherness,” Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said. “Our talented team of Macy’s Studios artisans and production specialists work year-round to deliver the nation’s most beloved holiday event, live on Thanksgiving morning. We are proud to hold this responsibility and look forward to sharing our unbelievable designs, larger-than-life character balloons and first-class entertainment, all sure to create lifelong memories for parade fans nationwide.”

When is the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at 8:30am. It will air nationwide on NBC and stream on Peacock from 8:30am to 12pm. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will join as hosts of the annual celebration.

What is the Thanksgiving parade route?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in Manhattan, kicking off at 77th Street and Central Park West, then going south along Central Park, ultimately making its way to Macy’s on 34th Street at Herald Square.

Want to see the parade in person? Check out the 2.5 miles of public viewing along the route here.

What’s new for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will introduce brand-new balloons and floats this year, including:

New Balloons for the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Here for his first parade is Leo, a 74-year-old lizard with a heart of gold that is the star of Netflix’s upcoming animated film LEO starring Adam Sandler. He’s as tall as a 4-story-building.

Beagle Scout Snoopy, along with his friend Woodstock, will appear. This is the 9th version of the longest-running character balloon in the parade, and it celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the first appearance of the Beagle Scouts, which includes Woodstock & his bird pals, in Charles M. Schulz’s beloved comic strip.

Blue Cat and Chugs by Cool Cats. This balloon is as high as a 3-story building.

As high as a 5-story-building, Monkey D. Luffy, the fearless leader of the Straw Hat Crew, is the main character of the One Piece animated series, and will appear in the parade.

New Floats for the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Igniting Memories – Features a beautiful scene centered around the Solo Stove Bonfire.

Palace of Sweets – A celebration of confection as Brach’s Palace of Sweets rolls down NYC streets.

The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka – Confections adorn counters that lead to a cherry tree. Wonka from Warner Bros. Pictures is set for the big screen in December.

Who is performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year?

In addition to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s signature mix of giant helium balloons, floats, celebrities, clowns and Santa, you can expect to see many entertainment performances, including:

Cher

Jon Batiste

Bell Biv DeVoe

Brandy

Chicago

En Vogue

ENHYPEN

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

Jessie James Decker

Ashley Park and the Muppets of Sesame Street

Pentatonix

Paul Russell

Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith

Manuel Turizo

U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics), U.S. Paralympian Ezra Frech (Track and Field) and U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist Jessica Long (Swimming)

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke

Will grandstand seating be available this year?

No. Limited seating areas are not available to the general public and tickets are not for sale.

Wanna read more stuff like this? Get our newsletters packed with ideas, events, and information for parents in Staten Island.

