New Beaches Will Open in NYC for Families to Enjoy

Start thinking about summer! Two new beaches will open in NYC, with one on the Hudson River that will be ready in time for the sunny days of late summer. New Yorkers will have to wait longer for the other one, which will open along the East River in Brooklyn within several years.

New Beaches Will Open in NYC: Manhattan

The Hudson River Park Trust will open a beach in Manhattan within Hudson River Park. The 14,000-square-foot sandy space will be located on the Gansevoort Peninsula in the park, between Gansevoort Street and Little West 12 Street.

The beach is part of the opening of the peninsula, which has been under construction for several years. According to the Trust, the site will be the largest single park space in Hudson River Park—measuring in at 5.5 acres.

According to the Trust, “absolutely no swimming will be allowed.” But, families can still enjoy sunbathing on the shore while taking in some impressive waterfront views.

What To Expect at the New Beach in Hudson River Park

The Gansevoort Peninsula was built on solid ground (as opposed to a pier), and will have a large green oasis that includes the beach on the southern side. In addition to the beach, the peninsula will offer a variety of other amenities, too. These include:

A Salt Marsh : Native grasses and planting will provide valuable habitat. Park users will learn about the environmental benefits of marsh ecosystems.

Athletic Fields : Sports players of all ages will enjoy a variety of spacious athletic fields within the area.

Boating : There will be waterfront access with a launch for kayaks and small boats.

Public Art Installation : Entitled, ‘Day’s End,’ this art installation by David Hammons is now on view.

History of the Gansevoort Peninsula

FUN FACT: Did you know there was once a Thirteenth Avenue in Manhattan? It ran from Bloomfield Street on what is now the Gansevoort Peninsula north to 23 Street. Most of it was excavated to let longer ships dock without blocking the channel. But a one-block stretch of the street remains, and it’s been incorporated into the peninsula’s design.

New Beaches Will Open in NYC: Brooklyn

Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is getting a beach, too. Real estate company, Two Trees, along with partners, is developing the area which includes a River Ring Waterfront Master Plan. River Ring is a waterfront area expected to be complete within seven years.

“The goal is to attract folks to the water’s edge, to let them interact with the East River in a way that they never have,” Dave Lombino, management director at Two Trees, told NY1.

Two Trees also developed nearby Domino Park, a privately funded public space that runs parallel along the Domino Sugar Factory site. River Ring will not officially be a swimming beach, but according the company’s website, “the hope is that as the water quality continues to rise, it will soon become one.”

Visit the River Ring site to learn more about the project.

