Bring Learning Home with NYPL STEAM Discovery Kits 

Bring Learning Home with NYPL’s STEAM Discovery Kits

Looking for a screen-smart, curiosity-boosting activity your kids can do at home (without spending a ton of money)? The New York Public Library has you covered. NYPL’s STEAM Discovery Kits are free to borrow and packed with hands-on tools that let kids and tweens build, experiment, code, and investigate right from home.

Available at more than 50 library branches across the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, these kits make it easy and fun for families to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) through play. STEAM activities help kids develop skills that matter both in school and in everyday life.

Whether your child dreams of being a scientist, engineer, artist, or inventor, these kits offer a fun, free way to explore right at home. Each kit includes a mix of engaging toys, real tools, and kid-friendly books designed to spark creativity and problem-solving.

Families can choose from five different kits, each focused on a different area of exploration:

Microbiology Kits

Perfect for curious kids who love asking “why,” these kits invite children to explore the microscopic world all around them. Using handheld microscopes, kids can examine animal hair, plants from the park, and everyday objects to see what’s hiding up close. The kit includes two microscopes, 48 slides, and books that help explain what they’re seeing in an age-appropriate way.

Circuits Kits

If your child loves building things, this kit will be a hit. Kids can create their own arcade-style games using batteries, snap circuits, wires, and a step-by-step manual that walks them through projects. It’s a hands-on way to learn how electricity works while building something tangible they can actually play with.

Young Builders Kits

The Young Builders Kit features a colorful 61-piece marble run that encourages creativity and experimentation. Kids can design towers, mazes, and slides in endless configurations. It’s a great option for younger children who learn best through imaginative play.

Young Coders Kits

With robot pets, board games, and books, this kit introduces basic computer science concepts like sequencing and logical thinking through movement and play. Kids might code a robot to follow commands or guide a family member through a maze.

Sphero Robotics Kits

For kids ready to take things up a notch, the Sphero Robotics Kit lets them control and code a rolling robot using an included iPad. Children can steer the robot through obstacle courses, create challenges, or use simple code to solve puzzles. (These kits are available only at select branches and can also be explored on-site.)

How to Borrow a Kit

STEAM Discovery Kits are available at participating NYPL branches throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island. Because availability can vary, families are encouraged to call ahead to see which kits are currently in stock. Some branches also offer in-person exploration of the kits, making it easy to try before borrowing.

