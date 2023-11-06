Nothing says Christmas in New York City quite like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The 2023 Rock Center tree has been picked out, and we’re excited to announce that it’s a 12-ton Norway spruce from Vestal, NY, that measures in at an impressive 80 feet tall and 43 feet wide!

The majestic tree, which is approximately 80-85 years old, will be cut and is set to arrive in NYC on Saturday, Nov. 11. You’ll be able to see the tree in all its natural glory that day and in the coming weeks, but you’ll have to be patient about seeing it lit up for the holidays! Trimming a tree as big as this is no easy feat, so it’ll take workers some time to decorate it before the official Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. After all, there are more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on approximately 5 miles of wire on this tree.

We’re as eager as you are to see the tree lit in all its glory, but there’s still plenty of holiday fun to be had in the meantime! Go ice-skating at the Rink at Rockefeller Center, get some holiday shopping done at Bryant Park’s Winter Village, or even head to a local farm to pick out your family’s very own real Christmas tree this year!

2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Facts at a Glance

Tree origin Vestal, NY Tree height 80 feet Tree width 43 feet Tree weight 12 tons Tree age Approx. 80-85 years Tree lighting date Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 30 Rockefeller Plaza

When Is The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony?

The Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony is on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at 8pm. It will be broadcast live on NBC in a special called Christmas at Rockefeller Center.

Can The Public Attend The Tree Lighting Ceremony?

More information about public access to this year’s tree lighting will be announced.

Where Is The Tree Located?

The Rockefeller Center tree is located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

When Can I See The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree This Holiday Season?

The tree will be lit daily from 5am-12am until Jan. 13 at 10pm. On Christmas Day, the tree is lit for 24 hours and on New Year’s Eve it is lit from 5am to 9pm.

When Did The First Christmas Tree Come To Rockefeller Center?

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was erected in 1931 by construction workers at the Rockefeller Plaza construction site. During the height of the Great Depression, the workers pooled their money together to buy a 20-foot balsam fir, which was then decorated with handmade garlands created by the workers’ families. Rockefeller Center decided to make the Christmas Tree an annual tradition and held the first tree lighting ceremony in 1933.

What Happens To The Rockefeller Center Tree After Christmas?

Continuing a longstanding tradition, the 2023 Rockefeller Center tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity at the end of the holiday season. The tree will be milled, treated, and made into lumber that will be used to build homes.

For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.

Wanna read more stuff like this? Get our newsletters packed with ideas, events, and information for parents in Staten Island.

