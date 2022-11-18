No-Tech Toys: Screen-Free Gifts Kids Will Love

There’s nothing like a toy that can bring a smile to a child’s face. A doll they can cuddle, a game they can play with the family, puzzles that foster problem-solving skills and more—all things that can open up a world of wonder, creativity and imagination in your child. This holiday season, give your kids something that doesn’t need to be plugged in, charged or updated. Browse our picks for some of the coolest, cutest and screen-free gifts kids will love. From sports equipment to dolls and everything in between, there’s something for every kid on this list!

Screen-Free Gifts Kids Will Love

It’s A Big Dill

Pickleball made a comeback this year! This paddle set is perfect for kids who are new to the game or regular players.

Disco Country Club Pickleball Set, $115

A Doll House

Take playtime on the go with this fun set from. Your little ones can decorate the place they are dreaming of, whether it’s at home, the park or even school. The best part is, when they’re done they can easily pack the set into the cute backpack that comes along with it! Ages 3 and older.

Girls Pretend Play Doll House School Set with Portable Backpack-iPlay iLearn, $37.99

A New Barbie

Barbie is dressed up as a colorful giraffe, owl, bunny and other animals with these adorable dolls announced by Mattel.

Barbie Cute Reveal Doll-Mattel, $24.99

He-Man’s Anniversary

Can you believe He-Man is 40 years old? Kids will have fun storytelling and playing with this anniversary edition of this classic character.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse He-Man 40th Anniversary Action Figure, $34.99

A Trunk Above the Rest

Every kid will love these absolutely adorable elephant dolls. Each ellie comes with an endearing poem and information about the elephant crisis and the mission of The Elephant Project. 100% of the net proceeds go to agencies that care for orphaned, abused and injured elephants, such as the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya and The Elephant Nature Park in Thailand.

Elephant Doll-The Elephant Project, prices start at $39.

Drive Into Fun

Switch imaginations into gear with this magnetic tile set that’s perfect for vehicle enthusiasts, featuring a variety of tiles and real rubber wheels!

Connetix 24-Piece Motion Pack, $49

Chutes and Ladders – It’s Back!

The game comes complete with a full-sized vintage game board with graphics adopted from the 1979 edition. For ages 6-11.

Chutes and Ladders Vintage Bookshelf Edition by WS Game Company, $39

Set Sail Into Creativity and Imagination

Ahoy! These pirate ship toys will have your little one sailing the seas as a pirate in no time. This set comes with a pirate base camp, a big pirate ship, a small pirate ship, five pirate figures, plus additional pieces such as a flagpole, a shark, a parrot and treasure chest. Let your child’s imagination run free with these friendly pirates! Ages 2 and older.

Large Pirate Ship Toys – iPlay iLearn, $52.99

An Animal Puzzle

This is one of those screen-free gifts that will spark hours of creative play for kids who love animals.

Double-sided 100 Piece Puzzle – Mudpuppy, $16.99

A Dog-Themed Necklace

This beautiful gold-plated chain is perfect for any little dog lover who loves to accessorize! Like some other items on our list, this purchase is for a good cause, too. Proceeds help dogs find loving homes through shelter and rescue grants via the Pedigree Foundation.

Casual Necklace – Pedigree Foundation, $24.99

Jump Into Fun

Enjoy fun family bouncing time with this cool trampoline! The heavy-duty galvanized steel frame supplies durability and is covered by plush polyethylene and foam to keep jumpers safe. The UV-resistant jump mat offers a lasting appearance, and the synthetic mesh net enclosure encourages security.

Agame 12-Foot Round Trampoline with Enclosure, $199.99

Stocking Stuffer: Unique Chocolate Bars

Fill stockings with these delicious chocolate bars, which are made in Napa Valley in small-batch runs using Venezuelan cocoa beans and Supplant’s sugars from fiber.

Chocolate Bars–The Supplant Company, $31.99, 5-pack

For Your Little Princess

A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana, is a new children’s book written by award-winning author, Emberli Pridham. It follows Princess Diana’s life through her child, teenage, and adult years.

A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana, $10.95-21.95

More for Dog Lovers

PT Runs Free is an inspirational story sure to charm any kid. Written by Jason Kraus, it features rescue dog PT and his journey from a neglectful family and as a shelter dog, to losing his leg and to never giving up.

PT Runs Free, $25-35

Sweet Dreams

Does your child experience nightmares and have a hard time falling asleep? When it’s time for lights out, nightmares better watch out! Bedtime Defenderz is a new line of plush toys turned comic book characters designed to protect kids from the “bad guys” as they sleep. Comprised of five heroes, all defenders come with their own comic book along with a power band (slap bracelet) children can use to role-play when communicating with their Defender. Best of all, each Defenders’ belt buckle glows in the dark to make falling asleep easier than ever. Ages 3 and older.

Bedtime Defenderz, $29.99

Perfect for Pet Lovers

Do your kids love writing and their pets? If so, consider these interactive keepsake journals. Kids can immortalize their furry friend’s most important milestones. Each book is replete with prompts, fill-ins, photo spreads, a pocket for mementos, and more.

The Very Best Dog: My Life Story as Told by My Human, $17.95

The Very Best Cat: My Life Story as Told by My Human, $17.95

A Sea of Fun

Kids who love toy boats and cool vehicle models will enjoy this fun creative-play Lego gift.

Lego Friends Stephanie’s Sailing Adventure, CVS Pharmacy, $44.99

Classic Mickey and Minnie

These adorable plush toys are battery powered, and with a press on the hand, they dance to a fun tune!

Disney Dancing Plush, available in CVS Pharmacy stores, $19.99.

