Get ready for fun movie nights at home, because we compiled a list of kids movies to stream this summer that your little ones will love! From new releases to classics, comedies to live-action hits and everything in between, there are lots of movies to check out, and they’re all available on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon. And now…it’s show time!

16 Kids Movies to Stream this Summer

Where to stream: Netflix

Available June 30

When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he’s sworn to destroy.

Where to stream: Netflix

Available July 28

The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city.

Where to stream: Netflix

Available Aug. 18

An action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King and Monkey’s greatest foe of all — his own ego. Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.

Where to stream: Netflix

Available Aug. 25

Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage. (NOTE: This movie is rated PG-13).

Where to stream: Netflix

Available June 6

The Mane 5 are trying to stage a music festival during Bridlewood’s beautiful Lumi-Bloom, a gorgeous bioluminescent nature event that only happens once a year. Throughout their quest they race to book Equestria’s best and brightest artists, reunite old legends, and grapple with the unicorn legend of voice stealing Troggles.

Where to stream: Netflix

Available Aug. 14

Kids movies to stream this summer include this fun film! It stars a cute bear from Peru who lands in London in search of a new home and soon finds family while settling into city life.

Where to stream: Netflix

Available now

Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince. (In French)

Where to stream: Netflix

Available June 1

Having to go to anger management class, grumpy Red becomes a hero who trains his fellow birds to unleash their inner fury when pigs invade their island.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Available now

In this 2023 film, enjoy the fun story of Super Mario Bros. as they go about their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Available now

SpongeBob is headed out of the water. Pirate Burger Beard steals the Krabby Patties recipe, so SpongeBob and friends let out their inner superheroes so they can defeat a supervillian.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Available now

A girl dreams of life in outer space. When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Available now

Check out this modern movie musical that features a bold take on the classic fairytale.

Where to stream: Disney+

Available now

Peter Parker begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. (NOTE: This movie is rated PG-13.)

Where to stream: Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video

Available now

After seeing the new Little Mermaid in theaters this summer, you can also watch the 1989 animated film from home.

Where to stream: Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video

Available now

Meet the kingdom’s most-wanted (and charming!) bandit Flynn Rider, who hides in a tower and meets Rapunzel, a teen with 70 feet of magical golden hair.

Where to stream: Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video

Available now

In this exciting animated fantasy film, Merida’s actions defy age-old sacred customs, which inadvertently unleash chaos and fury. In the process she stumbles upon an eccentric and wise woman who grants her ill-fated wish. The ensuing peril forces Merida to discover the meaning of bravery in order to undo a curse before it’s too late.

