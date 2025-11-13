Ferry Service Connecting Staten Island to Brooklyn to Begin in December

Finally, Staten Island is one step closer to being the not-so-forgotten borough.

Starting December 8, New Yorkers can take a brand-new NYC Ferry route that connects Brooklyn and Staten Island directly for the first time. This new “Staten Island–South Brooklyn” line will make it easier and faster for commuters and visitors to travel between the two boroughs without needing to transfer.

The ferry will run between St. George on Staten Island and Brooklyn, with stops in Bay Ridge, Sunset Park, Red Hook, and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Riders can expect scenic views of the harbor along with the same $4 one-way fare, making it a convenient and affordable new way to get around the city.

The announcement was made earlier this week by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), who surveyed over 15,000 riders before implementing the optimized NYC Ferry system map. Other major updates starting December 8 include the following:

The South Brooklyn route will offer Red Hook and Atlantic Ave residents direct access to Midtown and increased frequency during peak hours, and will connect Sunset Park and Bay Ridge to Red Hook and other landings during summer weekends.

The Soundview and Rockaway routes will be combined so riders from Rockaway and Sunset Park can get to Midtown and East 90th Street without a transfer.

The East River will be split and operate as two routes at most times of day, ensuring more seats are available to riders and making trips faster during high ridership times.

A list of updates and the official map featuring the new routes can be viewed here.

Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks commended the NYCEDC for this long-awaited step on Facebook, stating, “I am thrilled that Staten Island is finally being connected to the full NYC Ferry system. This long-overdue expansion is not just a victory for transit equity but a vital step forward in strengthening our borough’s connection to the rest of the city. By linking Staten Island to Brooklyn and Pier 11, we are unlocking new opportunities for commuters, supporting our local economy, and reaffirming Staten Island’s role in New York City’s future. We pushed for this because it is important to our constituents, and I commend NYCEDC for listening to us and for their commitment to delivering on this critical need.”

“In less than a decade, NYC Ferry has become an essential part of our city, bringing the five boroughs closer together, bolstering our local economy, and giving commuters, tourists, and day-trippers alike an affordable, convenient way to travel across our city,” said Mayor Adams.

NYC Ferry Discounts for High School Students

Did you know that your teenager could be eligible for discounted NYC Ferry tickets? Students who can participate in the Ferry Student Discount Program must be enrolled in grade 9, 10, 11, or 12, or enrolled without an assigned grade, in a public, charter, or private high school within the city of New York.

Eligible high school students can access their 2025–2026 discount codes in their NYC Schools Account (NYCSA). Within the NYCSA portal, navigate to the “transportation” tab at the top of the webpage. If the student is eligible, there will be a pop-up with the NYC Ferry logo with a button to “request discount code.”

Find more information on the Ferry Student Discount Program here.

